BGB, BSF officials meet at BGB HQs

The second day of the four-day border conference between Bangladesh and Indian border guards began at 10:45am on Thursday in the conference room of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Dhaka.

BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 13-member delegation while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana is heading the six-member team in the conference, said a BGB press release in Dhaka.

The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on September 19.

Earlier, the BGB-BSF DGLT was postponed on September 13 as the BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.



