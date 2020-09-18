|
Indo-Bangla Border Confce
BGB, BSF officials meet at BGB HQs
Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 117
The second day of the four-day border conference between Bangladesh and Indian border guards began at 10:45am on Thursday in the conference room of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Dhaka.
BGB Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 13-member delegation while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana is heading the six-member team in the conference, said a BGB press release in Dhaka.
The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on September 19.
Earlier, the BGB-BSF DGLT was postponed on September 13 as the BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.