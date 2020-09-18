Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:55 PM
Airlines seek $1.5b interest-free credit line from

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to enable them to cope with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation minister said on Wednesday.
Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet and state-run carrier Air India, also want the government's help to persuade aircraft lessors to ease leasing terms, as well as a deferment of taxes and abolition of excise duty on aviation fuel, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written statement to the parliament.
The airlines are appealing to banks and other lenders to defer repayment of loans to the aviation industry by six months, the minister added.
India halted air travel in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the government allowed airlines Revenues of Indian airlines fell by 85.7per cent in April-June period due to Covid-19: Hardeep Puri to resume domestic operations with a third of their capacity which was later increased to 60per cent. But demand has been slow to pick up.
Revenues of airlines fell to around $500 million in the April-June quarter from about $3.5 billion in the same quarter a year ago, Puri said in his     statement.
Puri said to help carriers the government regularly engaged with foreign aircraft lessors and financiers to ensure there were no premature withdrawals of leased aircraft, and it established bilateral air travel links with countries like Canada, France, Germany, UK and the United States.   -Reuters


