Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:55 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Uber plans to sell part of stake in China’s Didi

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Sept 17:  Uber Technologies Inc is planning to sell part of its $6.3 billion stake in Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing to raise cash, Bloomberg News reported bloom.bg/2RAViKg on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in talks about the sale with Didi and SoftBank Group Corp, with a possible scenario of the Japanese conglomerate teaming up with other investors to acquire Uber's 15per cent stake in Didi, according to the report.
Uber and Softbank were not immediately available for comment, while Didi said it had no comment on the report.
In April, Uber said it expects an impairment charge of up to $2.2 billion against the carrying value of some of the company's minority equity investments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uber holds 37per cent stake in Russia's Yandex Taxi and about 18per cent stake in Singapore-based Grab, according to the company's 2020 investor presentation here dated Aug. 6.   -Reuters


