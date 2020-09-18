

Pran-RFL to set up $18m PPE unit at Adamjee EPZ

This company will produce annually 850 Tonnes of PPE like Surgical Face Mask, Face Mask KN 95, Face Mask N 95, Surgical Hand Gloves, Shoe Cover, Mop Cap, Medical Gown, Sanitary Napkin, Diaper, Hand Sanitizers etc.

It will also produce 4857 tonnes of Toys like Baby Toys, Rider Toys, Sliper Toys, Sports Toys, Educational Toys, Building Toys, Alphabet Toys, Soft & Hard Animal Toys etc. 1900 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Banga Plastic International Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday.

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Banga Plastic Chairman Rathendra Nath Paul signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, of BEPZA and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO of Pran-RFL Group were present at the signing ceremony.















