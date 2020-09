Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq







Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq handing over the ambulance key to Mastul Foundation Founder and Executive Director Kazi Reaz Rahman at a ceremony held in the city recently. Mastul Foundation is a welfare, non-profit, voluntary, non-governmental, research-based and social development organisation for the service of distressed humanity. photo: Bank