‘Islamic banking is a fast growing industry in the world’





Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Central Shariah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) jointly organised the workshop titled 'Islamic Banking Operations in Bangladesh' in the capital through online platform.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor SM Moniruzzaman inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, while BIBM Director (Training) Dr Shah Md Ahsan Habib moderated the same.

Associate Professor of BIBM Md Alamgir presented the keynote paper in the event.

The speakers were CSBIB Chairman (Acting) and Chairman of Pubali Bank Limited M Azizul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Md. Mahbub-ul-Alam, Managing Director and CEO of EXIM Bank Limited Dr Mohammad Haider Ali Miah, Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Muhammed Shahidul Islam, Dr Muzaffer Ahmad Chair Professor of BIBM Barkat-e-Khuda, Deputy Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Md Shafiqur Rahman and Deputy Managing Director of Union Bank Limited Hasan Iqbal.

The speakers said compliance of Shariah must be ensured in all its operations. To achieve this goal, skilled and competent manpower should be built up through arrenging training courses and workshops.

They thanked BIBM and CSBIB for arranging such a workshop.

Central Shariah Board is conducting 'Certified Islamic Professional Accountant' (CIPA) course and 'Certified Shariah Adviser and Auditor' (CSAA) course in Bangladesh as an education partner of Bahrain based Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

Besides, a 'Certificate Course on Islamic Banking and Finance' is going on which is conducted by CSBIB, they added.

They also answered various questions relating to Islamic banking in the open session.

BIBM Director General Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman made the concluding remark in the workshop.















