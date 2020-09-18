Video
Friday, 18 September, 2020
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and Indian experts brainstorming at a webinar on Thursday resolved that mediation is crucial before arbitration or litigation on business disputes.
The webinar on "Mediation  before Arbitration   or   Litigation?" was   organised   jointly   by the Bangladesh   International Arbitration  Centre  (BIAC) and the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR), India.
BIAC is the first  registered Alternative  Dispute  Resolution  (ADR) institution of Bangladesh and ICADR is an  autonomous  organisation   under  the aegis of  the Union Government of   India.
The speakers stressed on the advantages of  mediation  over  arbitration and  litigation  as  a dispute  resolution  tool, especially  in  the  wake  of  the spread  of  COVID-19  pandemic  worldwide,  which  has created an unprecedented challenge in our economic life.
The webinar focused on how mediation at this difficult time can help resolve commercial disputes in the most pragmatic,  expeditious  and  cost  effective  manner.
It also highlighted why  mediation  should  be preferred  as  a  dispute  resolution  tool  before  resorting  to  a  lengthy  arbitration procedure  or  a  judicial  process  given  the  colossal  backlog  of  pending  cases  in  the courts of Bangladesh and India.
Seven outstanding panelist discussants took part in the deliberations.
Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, former Adviser to a caretaker government and an Accredited Mediator emphasized promotion of mediation as a dispute resolution mechanism both in Bangladesh and India as Bangladesh has the  maximum  volume  of  trade  relationship  with  India. 
He  articulated  advantages  of mediation over arbitration and formal court procedure and opined that unless a party is  absolutely  adamant,  it  is  possible  to  resolve  any  business  dispute  through mediation.
Addressing the webinar Chairman of BIAC Mahbubur Rahman stressed on the need of resorting   to   mediation   as   the   most   successful   tool of ADR.
Business leaders, experts from the legal fraternity, corporate houses, academicians, Mediators and ADR specialists of high eminence from home and abroad participated in  the  largely  attended  webinar  through  Zoom  transmission. 
The  webinar was moderated by Professor Dr. Farhana Helal Mehtab, Head of the Department of Law and  Associate  Dean  of  the  Faculty  of  Humanities  and  Social  Science,  Daffodil International University, Dhaka.
 ICADR India Regional  Centre  in  Charge  and Secretary J  L  N  Murthy, Dhaka  Chamber  of  Commerce and  Industry (DCCI) President Shams  Mahmud, Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Barrister  Rizwana  Yusuf, SC India Lawyer Ms.   Kiran   Bhardwaj, Marico  Bangladesh  Ltd. Legal and Corporate Affairs Director Christabel Randolph, Punjab  and  Haryana  High  Court India lawyer Dr.  Deepak  Jindal took part in the webinar.
BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali made the welcome address at the webinar which was also spoken by Odisha  High  Court Additional  Judge  L.  Vengkateswar  Rao and BIAC Director   M  A Akmall Hossain Azad. The Daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the event.


