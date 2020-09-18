SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held





The meeting, attended by the Finance Ministers/Heads of Delegations from all the SAARC Member States, was held under the Chairmanship of Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, said a press release.

In his opening statement, the Chairman thanked ADB for its continuous support to SAARC. He also commended excellent arrangements made by SAARC Secretariat and ADB for the Meeting in Virtual Mode for the first time.

Indicating the huge challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic, he stated that solidarity and collective efforts should be the priority to fight the pandemic and its negative impacts on important areas of the economy.

The Secretary General of SAARC, Esala R. Weerakoon, made a statement in the context of the Meeting's theme "COVID - 19 and South Asian Economies" and highlighted the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the economies of the Member States of SAARC and the need for measures to deal and address them.

He also underlined the importance of collective action at this time of crisis. Praising the immediate and swift response taken by the Members to address the adverse impacts of the pandemic and especially SAARC Leader's agreement to the proposal of the Prime Minister of India to create a SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund in which all the countries have pledged their voluntary contributions, he mentioned that interventions and proactive measures are required to be continued.

BSS adds: Shixin Chen, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, (Operations I), briefed the meeting about the initiatives and financial commitments already made by ADB for the region along with the status of collaboration between ADB and SAARC.









He reaffirmed ADB's commitment to continue collaboration with SAARC for economic development and prosperity of the people in the region especially in view of the COVID 19 and its negative impacts.

The Finance Ministers/Heads of Delegation briefed the Meeting about the measures taken to fight and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic along with current status of economic progress achieved by them, appreciated the contribution made by ADB in their economic growth and hoped that SAARC would make further progress to achieve its full potential for the benefit of people of the region. -BSS



