Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:54 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Business

SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Sept 17: The Fifteenth Informal Meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers was held in Virtual Mode on Wednesday.
The meeting, attended by the Finance Ministers/Heads of Delegations from all the SAARC Member States, was held under the Chairmanship of Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, said a press release.
In his opening statement, the Chairman thanked ADB for its continuous support to SAARC. He also commended excellent arrangements made by SAARC Secretariat and ADB for the Meeting in Virtual Mode for the first time.
Indicating the huge challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic, he stated that solidarity and collective efforts should be the priority to fight the pandemic and its negative impacts on important areas of the economy.
The Secretary General of SAARC, Esala R. Weerakoon, made a statement in the context of the Meeting's theme "COVID - 19 and South Asian Economies" and highlighted the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the economies of the Member States of SAARC and the need for measures to deal and address them.
He also underlined the importance of collective action at this time of crisis. Praising the immediate and swift response taken by the Members to address the adverse impacts of the pandemic and especially SAARC Leader's agreement to the proposal of the Prime Minister of India to create a SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund in which all the countries have pledged their voluntary contributions, he mentioned that interventions and proactive measures are required to be continued.
BSS adds: Shixin Chen, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, (Operations I), briefed the meeting about the initiatives and financial commitments already made by ADB for the region along with the status of collaboration between ADB and SAARC.




He reaffirmed ADB's commitment to continue collaboration with SAARC for economic development and prosperity of the people in the region especially in view of the COVID 19 and its negative impacts.
The Finance Ministers/Heads of Delegation briefed the Meeting about the measures taken to fight and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic along with current status of economic progress achieved by them, appreciated the contribution made by ADB in their economic growth and hoped that SAARC would make further progress to achieve its full potential for the benefit of people of the region.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of Japan backs new premier’s focus on jobs
Southwest grounds 130 Boeing 737-800 airplanes
Airlines seek $1.5b interest-free credit line from
Uber plans to sell part of stake in China’s Didi
Pran-RFL to set up $18m PPE unit at Adamjee EPZ
US-China investment flows slide on bilateral tensions
Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq
Southeast Bank Ltd Executive Vice President and Head of Agrabad Branch


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft