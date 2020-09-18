European stocks skid from one-month high





Sept 17: European stocks fell from a one-month closing high on Thursday after an underwhelming response to the US Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX dropped 0.9per cent, on course to break its four-day winning streak.The US central bank on Wednesday vowed to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to overshoot the 2per cent target. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said an economic recovery is expected to slow, requiring continued support from further government spending.Tech stocks fell the most overnight on Wall Street, while their European peers .SX8P shed 1.5per cent. Banks .SX7P and miners .SXPP were the biggest sectoral decliners in Europe, down nearly 2.3per cent and 1.7per cent, respectively."Those who were expecting more input from Fed monetary policy after the adoption of an average-inflation target regime remained disappointed," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note. -Reuters