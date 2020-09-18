Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 September, 2020, 8:53 PM
latest Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more      
Home Business

Asia stocks slip as Fed warns of uncertain outlook

Published : Friday, 18 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

HONG KONG, Sept 17:  Asian markets mostly dropped Thursday following a broadly negative lead from Wall Street after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of an "uncertain" outlook for the US economy and stressed the need for fresh stimulus.
While the central bank indicated interest rates were unlikely to begin rising for another three years, allowing businesses to borrow at ultra-low levels, Jerome Powell's call for more fiscal help came with US lawmakers unable to find common ground on a new package.
Donald Trump also sowed some confusion after claiming a vaccine could be available as soon as next month, directly contradicting the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who had given a timeline of mid-2021.
Fed boss Powell told reporters that while the recovery was looking better than anticipated, "overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic and the path ahead remains highly uncertain".
"It will take a while to get back to the levels of economic activity and employment that prevailed at the beginning of this year," he said. "My sense is that more fiscal support is likely to be needed."
Talks on a new rescue bill have been stuck in the mud for weeks, with both sides digging in their heels and swapping the blame, though Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows each made encouraging statements about the potential to break the impasse. Trump on Wednesday tweeted that Republicans - who last week put forward a $500 billion proposal - should "go for the much higher numbers", suggesting he is keen to reach an agreement with Democrats, who are aiming for $2 trillion.
 "The onus on creating growth and inflation does really fall to fiscal policy and the bipartisan politics in Washington means that a new stimulus package may not eventuate until the new year," said JP Morgan Asset Management strategist Kerry Craig.
But he did add: "Even with the risk of a delayed fiscal package, more fiscal support will be delivered. Along with easy financial conditions and a low rate outlook for the next couple of years, that should maintain a supportive backdrop for risk assets and downward pressure on the US dollar."
Wall Street saw fresh losses, with the Nasdaq down more than one per cent as tech giants took another hiding. And Asia mostly followed suit. Hong Kong lost more than one per cent while Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul dropped 0.7 per cent apiece. Shanghai, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also down.
Wellington shed 0.5 per cent, a limited drop despite data showing New Zealand's economy fell into recession for the first time in a decade after a record 12.2-per cent contraction in the second quarter.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank of Japan backs new premier’s focus on jobs
Southwest grounds 130 Boeing 737-800 airplanes
Airlines seek $1.5b interest-free credit line from
Uber plans to sell part of stake in China’s Didi
Pran-RFL to set up $18m PPE unit at Adamjee EPZ
US-China investment flows slide on bilateral tensions
Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq
Southeast Bank Ltd Executive Vice President and Head of Agrabad Branch


Latest News
Man’s body found in Sherpur pond
Rajshahi flyover likely to be opened in October
Intercity train to run on Panchagarh-Rajshahi route by Oct: Minister
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Man held for hacking bank account in Laxmipur
Allama Shafi brought in Dhaka by air ambulance from Chattogram
Water rises in Jamuna, sparks fear of another flood among Sirajganj dwellers
Sirajganj farmers in fear of crops damage as water rises
Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Soldiers’ confession: Myanmar can’t deny the liability of Rohingya massacre
Missing teenage girl's body recovered from Demra beel after 15hrs
Bangladesh records 36 more deaths, 1,593 virus cases
Life-term imprisonment for Shahed sought
Bangladesh and Russian nuclear collaboration
Recruiting agency owner among 2 detained in Dhaka
12 arrested for stealing and changing IMEI numbers of mobile phones
Hathazari Madrasa closed sine die
Age-limit relaxed for all govt jobs except BCS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft