Indo-China trade deficit dips to $5.48b in April June

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: The trade deficit between India and China in April-June this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion as compared to $13.1 billion in the same period last year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.In a written reply, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said the bilateral trade between the countries too dipped to $16.55 billion during the first three months of 2020-21 as against $21.42 billion in the same period last year. "Government has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing our exports to China and reducing our dependence on imports from China," he said.In a separate reply, the minister said at present, about 550 tariff lines (or products) are under the restricted/prohibited category for imports under the Foreign Trade Policy. -PTI