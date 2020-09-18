Stocks decline on profit taking





On the country's second bourse -- the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all the indices declined on Thursday as most investors booked profit following the trend at the principal bourse DSE.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 12.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 5,104 at the close of the trading. In the previous two sessions it gained 24 points. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also declined 2.51 points to 1,761 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 5.77 points 1,163 at close.. Turnover on the DSE wast Tk 10.13 billion, down 12 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 11.47 billion.

Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 210 closed lower, 107 ended higher while 37 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 204,832 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 365.43 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,856 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,867 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 17 points to close at 14,573 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 14 points to close at 8,756.

Of the issues traded, 147 declined, 89 advanced and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.17 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 271 million.















