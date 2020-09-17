Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:40 AM
Daraz honours winners of ad competition

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh- a concern of Alibaba Group and country's e-commerce platform organised 'Ad Creator Hunt-2020' competition's prize giving ceremony.
This was a platform for the young minds to showcase their creativity by making advertisements related to Daraz Online Shopping and Bengali New Year.
The first 3 teams won a total prize money of 1,00,000 Taka and certificates, says a press release.
In this Ad making competition, over 30 teams have participated from which, the voters from Facebook audience and experienced judges from Daraz announced the winner.
Team- IBA from Rajshahi University in the first position received 50,000-taka prize money followed by Team- Hira in the second position got 30,000 taka and Team Taef in the third position, got 20,000 taka.
The winners have also received certificates alongside prizes. The prize has been distributed among the winners by the Head of Retail Commercial of Daraz Bangladesh,  Asif Anjum Ayon.
On the occasion the Head of Marketing of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Syed Ahmed Abrar Hasnain mentioned, "Daraz AD creator hunt was organized to provide a platform for all the creative youngsters who do not have a proper platform to showcase their talent.
"We wanted to ensure that these brilliant minds showcase their creativity in the right channel and get a chance to work with the most versatile marketing team of the country."  


