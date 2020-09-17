Video
Toyota, Dentsu team up to boost marketing strategy

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

TOKYO, Sept 16: Dentsu Group Inc and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve Toyota's communications and digital transformation strategy, Dentsu said in a statement on Wednesday.
Both the firms will operate under a holding company, of which Toyota will own 66per cent and Dentsu 34per cent. The companies are scheduled to start operations in January 2021.
One of the companies will focus on improving Toyota's marketing strategy to create "exceptional customer trust," while the other will work on digital transformation and the use of data to improve customer relationships, Dentsu said.    -Reuters


