

SEBL declares 10pc dividend

Chairman of the Bank Alamgir Kabir presided over the meeting.

Bank's Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Directors- M. A. Kashem, Azim Uddin Ahmed, Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Md. Akikur Rahman and Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain participated in the meeting virtually via link.

Bank's Sponsors and a large number of Shareholders took part in the meeting through digital platform.

The AGM witnessed a lively discussion on the Bank's operational performance. The Bank earned an operating profit of BDT 8,982.98 million in 2019 (consolidated).

As on 31st December, 2019 Bank's total deposits amounted to BDT329,250.27 million and its total assets reached BDT422,312.71million, Earning Per Share (EPS) was BDT2.16(consolidated),Net Asset Value per share was BDT26.29(consolidated)and Net Operating Cash Flow per share was BDT11.68(consolidated).

The Price Earnings Ratio of the Bank was 6.16 times in 2019. The Capital and Reserves of the Bank soared to a record high of BDT36,093.33 million as on 31st December 2019. Southeast Bank is considered as one of the most efficient Banks in the industry in terms of cost efficiency. Its cost to income ratio stood at 37.58pc. Bank's per employee profit was BDT 0.87 million and per Branch profit was BDT 18.58 million in 2019.

















