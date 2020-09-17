|
SJIBL CEO Shahidul Islam awarded
Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M Shahidul Islam has been honoured with the prestigious "Islamic Finance Personality of 2020" award conferred by renowned UK-based financial think-tank Cambridge IFA.
This award recognizes achievements and efforts exhibited by institutions and individuals to promote and sustain the Islamic finance industry in the local and global sphere, says a press release.
The award ceremony was held on 14th September in Islamabad. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) Committee arranged Award Ceremony on Online platform.
The Online Award Ceremony was broadcasted simultaneously on multiple channels including YouTube and Facebook. More than 1 million viewers from 30 plus countries enjoyed this LIVE Streaming.