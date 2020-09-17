Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project





The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", the Japanese firm said in a statement.

The company said it would coordinate with the UK government and others on the fate of its licences and planned sites given the withdrawal decision.

The Japanese industrial giant's plans to build two reactors at the Wylfa Newydd site in Wales had been on hold since January 2019 because of financing concerns.

The cost of building the plant on Anglesey, off northwest Wales, had been estimated at up to £20 billion ($25.7 billion, 21.7 billion euros).

Its targeted production capacity was nearly three gigawatts -- enough to supply around six per cent of Britain's electricity needs.

As recently as last month, Hitachi's Horizon Nuclear subsidiary had insisted it was still committed to the project but news of the planned withdrawal emerged in the Japanese media this week, prompting dismay in Anglesey. -AFP























