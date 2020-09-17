Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
Huawei distributes relief goods among flood-hit people

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Business Desk

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd. distributed relief materials to the flood-hit people at Singra in Natore district in northern Bangladesh as the country has been facing another spell of flood amid the raging deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
This relief distribution was conducted in the second week of the current month, says a press release. Information, Communication and Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) CEO Zhang Zhengjun participated in the event virtually.
The relief materials including foods, Salt and Masks were distributed among 2000 families at Singra.
Palak lauded Huawei to stand by the flood affected people during the natural disaster. He said such efforts should be conducted jointly by the individuals and organization.
He recalled that Huawei had been distributing relief to the people of the area over the last few years being imbibed with corporate social responsibility.
Zhang Zhengjun says, "This relief program is our holistic approach towards the betterment of lives in the flood-affected areas, and this includes our vision to make peoples' live better as a responsible corporate being. As a localized global company in Bangladesh, our aim is In Bangladesh for Bangladesh."


