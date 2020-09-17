Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
eGeneration ties up with govt to fight C-19 in BD

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Business Desk

eGeneration, one of the leading IT companies in Bangladesh, has been working since the beginning of the pandemic to help strengthen the economy and society by offering various technological tools and solutions to fight the impact of coronavirus.
The company believes that this crisis can be mitigated if only both public and private sectors come hand in hand and extend all their support, says a press release.
eGeneration was one of those companies that started working from home even before the countrywide lockdown was effective and promoted this practice to both public and private sectors so that organizations can stay productive without compromising safety during this pandemic.
As a Gold Partner and the only Bangladeshi Licensing Solutions Partner of Microsoft, eGeneration offered free enablement of Microsoft Teams to organizations working in the frontlines fighting coronavirus including government offices, healthcare providers, financial and educational institutions such as Dhaka (South) City Corporation, Department of Immigration and Passports, Sonali Bank, a2i, Bangladesh Computer Council, BUET, KUET, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangladesh University of Health and Science, Jagonnath University, National Defense College among many others.
'Shohojoddha', a plasma network, was initiated by eGeneration with the ICT Division of Government of Bangladesh, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and a2i Innovation Lab to save the lives of critical COVID-19 patients by facilitating the collection and distribution of convalescent plasma from patients who had recovered from the disease.
To make this initiative a success, eGeneration partnered with leading public and private hospitals and other local organizations to reach as many affected people as possible.
eGeneration has been conducting R&D in health technologies for the past two years. The Industry 4.0 capabilities acquired from those work enabled eGeneration to develop an AI-based chatbot, an X-ray image analysis tool based on machine learning, ICU over the Cloud, telemedicine and teleradiology solutions which are specifically geared towards improving and accelerating the detection and treatment of coronavirus infection.
Recently, the company helped automate five hospitals of Border Guard Bangladesh with 500 beds through its self-developed Hospital Management Information System.
eGeneration has been organizing a series of industry-specific webinars partnering with leading electronic and print media since April to help formulate strategies on how to stay productive and keep operations running; ensure uninterrupted supply chain and logistics support; develop domestic and international markets; conduct R&D to create business opportunities post-COVID; encourage the government to provide policy support and how technology can blend into all these areas for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, education, healthcare and financial services industry.
Shameem Ahsan, Chairman of eGeneration Group said, "The transmission of COVID-19 has become a dire concern for public health and overall economy. eGeneration strongly advocates that proper implementation of technology through collaboration with government, private sector, and healthcare providers is much needed to keep pace with the ongoing situation and defeat corona."


