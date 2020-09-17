

Akash holds quiz contests, gives TV sets to winners

Customers can win 20 television sets every week of this September participating in the campaign, according to a press release.

Under the festival, Akash has launched this weekly based quiz contest campaign on September 1 last and it will be continued till September 30 next..

Winners from the first week have been rewarded on Tuesday.

The second prize have been handed over at the Headquarter of Beximco Communications Limited in Dhaka and first prize from Sylhet Regional office.

The winners of the first week of September are Md Ajim Hossain from Sylhet, Iqtidar Aqeeb Ornab from Dhaka and Md Nur Nabi from Chattogram.

They received 55'' LG TV, 43'' Samsung TV and 32'' Samsung TV respectively. Sylhet Regional Sales Manager of Beximco Communications Limited Md. Dideruzzaman Howlader handed over the prize to the winner from the Regional office of Beximco Comminication in Sylhet .

Chief Financial Officer Lutfor Rahman and Head of Marketing of Beximco Communications Limited Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the second prize to the winner in Dhaka.

New subscribers from every week who will buy Akash DTH connection, activate and recharge a minimum of BDT 399/249 will get a chance to join a quiz contest and the first 20 people to answer correctly in shortest possible time will be selected as the winner on the basis of fastest finger first.

The winner and participant of a single week are not eligible to participate in the quiz for upcoming weeks of the month of September unless the winner and/or participant buys a new Akash DTH connection in the remaining week.

SMS containing a toll-free number for eligible participants to callback than eligible participants would have to give a missed call in the provided number and answer a single question and winner would be selected.

Akash is being enjoyed through the whole country with its widest distribution network, now you can buy/purchase from anywhere in Bangladesh and service of Akash can be enjoyed with the highest quality from any corner of Bangladesh.

































