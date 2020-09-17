CCCI urges govt to import onion from different countries





The CCCI President in a statement issued on Tuesday also called upon the importers to diversify the source of onion import instead of a particular country.

He also criticized the traders for increasing the onion price despite adequate stock in the country following local harvest and previous imports.

Mahbubul Alam also called upon the item from different other countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Myanmar and China.

He urged retail buyers not to make local onion market volatile by purchasing more onions than the necessity.

He also requested to state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB to open more fair-price outlets of onion in cities, including the port city, and rural areas to keep the market stable.















