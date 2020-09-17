Video
DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatile trade

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the country's second bourse Chittagong bourse advanced amid volatility dominated by bargain hunters.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE gained by 16.26 points or 0.31 per cent to one-year high at 5,116. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also gained 2.77 points to finish at 1,764, but the DSE Shariah Index declined by 1.72 points to close at 1,168.
Turnover on the DSE once again rose to Tk 11.47 billion, up 15 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.95 billion. Gainers outnumbered the losers as out of 356 issues traded, 185 closed higher, 120 ended lower while 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 228,668 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 395.74 million shares and mutual fund units. The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,867 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,862 billion in the previous session.
Beximco Pharma continued to top the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 303 million changing hands, followed by United Power, Beximco, Brac Bank and City Bank.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 60 points to close at 14,587 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 29 points to close at 8,768.
Of the issues traded, 144 gained, 90 declined and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.90 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 352 million.


