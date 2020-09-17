Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Runner, Bajaj to produce 3 Wheelers in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Runner Automobiles, is going to set up a three wheeler manufacturing plant in Bangladesh with the association of Indian automobile giant Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Runner Automobiles, a local company is a newly listed company with stock exchange. The company debuted with the stock exchange in May 21 last year.
The board of directors of Runner Automobiles are ready to sign an agreement with the Indian company to set up the plant with a cost of Tk 300 crore, the company in a post on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Runner will manufacture and distribute Bajaj's RE 4S 3-wheeler in Bangladesh and will take necessary technical support for localisation of parts and components, assembling and manufacturing of vehicles from Bajaj Auto Ltd.
This will be the first ever three wheeler manufacturing set-up of a global brand in Bangladesh.
By setting up the manufacturing plant with ensuring quality, availability and affordable price, Runner's presence in three wheeler market will be further strengthened.


