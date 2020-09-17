Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Exporter\'s Retention Quota

Employers may pay up to 75pc of wages to foreign staff in forex

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Exporter's Retention Quota
Employers may pay up to 75pc of wages to foreign staff in forex

Employers may pay up to 75pc of wages to foreign staff in forex

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday allowed exporters and employers to pay up to 75 per cent of their foreign employees' net monthly salary and benefits from exporter's retention quota (ERQ) accounts to workers' foreign currency (FC) accounts.
The amount must be equivalent to 75 per cent of their monthly income.
A BB circular issued on Tuesday also asked banks to verify whether the foreign workers or employees have valid work permits from the government's competent authority.
As per existing rules, foreign nationals staying in Bangladesh and earning income here are allowed to send their earnings to countries where their family members live, besides spending in the country of their domicile.
The BB in April 2013 raised the limit on remittance for foreign nationals to 75 per cent of their net incomes from 50 per cent. More than 2.5 lakh foreign workers from 44 countries are reportedly working in Bangladesh.
As per Transparency International Bangladesh study, most of these foreigners are illegally working. They are sending money in regular channel and irregular channels and siphon off about Tk 26,400 crore a year.
It deprives the government of Tk 12,000 crore in revenues, prompting the central bank to recently stress on assessing the authenticity of the work permits held by these employees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Federal Reserve expected to keep rates low
BA taking drastic action to make it thru winter
Air India: Choice is between privatising or closing it down
Daraz honours winners of ad competition
Toyota, Dentsu team up to boost marketing strategy
Visa launches Future of Security Roadmap in Bangladesh
SEBL declares 10pc dividend
SJIBL CEO Shahidul Islam awarded


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft