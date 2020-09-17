Video
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Sept 16: A court in Barguna set September 30 to pronounce its verdict against 10 adult accused in sensational Rifat murder case.
Barguna District and Sessions Judge
Md Asaduzzaman fixed the date after ending cross-examination of the case.  The court sources said it recorded statements of 76 witnesses.
Later, the court passed the order after ending presentation of the arguments on behalf of Ayesha Siddika Minni, wife of slain Rifat
Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by criminals in front of his wife Minni in broad daylight in Barguna district town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.
On July 16, Minni was taken to district police lines for interrogation. Later, she was shown arrested in the case at night.




The 10 accused are: Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Kaiyum, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Minni, 19, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Islam Saimun, 21.
Police submitted the chargesheet in two parts, naming 10 people as adults in one and 14 others as adolescents in the other.


