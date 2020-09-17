Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

TIB blames public procurement procedure for govt sector sleaze

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Wednesday revealed that "Public Procurement Procedure is the main source of worldwide government sector corruption.  It costs US dollar 400 billion yearly which is more than 1.5 per cent of the world's total Gross Domestic Product (GDP)."   
The anti-graft watchdog has disclosed this while launching TIB's latest survey report, "Governance in Public Procurement:    Effectiveness of e-GP in Bangladesh" at a virtual press conference.
TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman also addresses the key drawback of implementation of Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system in Bangladesh.
He said, "Political influence, local influential quarters and syndicate are the main challenges in implementation of e-GP system in Bangladesh."
Dr Iftekharuzzaman also said that in Bangladesh 7.5 to 28 per cent of the total budget has lost in the public procurement corruption. 
  The survey was conducted on the e-procurement system followed in the government's four important institutions: Local Government Engineering Department, Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Water Development Board, and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.
The research observed that "e-GP has not yet being used in all types of procurement by all government organizations and e-GP could not reduce corruption and increase quality of work."
 The survey found e-GP only helped the government switch its procurement system from manual to technical. Still many organizations still rely on manual work processing method. 
The report disclosed, "Although the procurement process has been simplified, political influence, collusion, syndicates are still playing a central role in getting work orders. Following e-GP's launch, a section of stakeholders discovered new ways of corruption" the report said.
The research suggests that "The benefits of e-GP will be fully reaped if these existing limitations are overcome."
The study further noted that "In some areas, political leaders, especially local MPs, decide who will submit tenders for a particular job. In many cases the local political leader distributes among his staff work under a large licence."
The research also found the allegations of negligence of the concerned officials in the evaluation of tenders. There are also allegations that officials informed the contractors about the rate schedule.
In addition, with the help of computer operators in the office, illegal work is done.
According to TIB's research, Local Government Engineering Department has scored 42 per cent, Bangladesh Water Development Board has scored 43 per cent and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board has scored 44 per cent.  All the institutions are in the 'Not Good' grade.
On the other hand almost all the institutions are in close proximity (56-74 per cent) in terms of compliance with the e-GP process. It has seen that no organization got any score in e-GP management and effectiveness.
The research suggested that in some cases there is still much room for improvement.
Again, in terms of transparency and accountability, the scores of all the organizations are much lower (19 to 30 per cent).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
TIB blames public procurement procedure for govt sector sleaze
21 more die from Covid-19 in 24 hrs
‘Khichuri’ management training nothing unusual, says Minister and slams journos
All transport open
Boro procurement misses target again
Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain new PSC Chair
Hasina greets Suga


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft