21 more die from Covid-19 in 24 hrs





Among the deceased 16 were male and five were female while one was within 21-30 years, one between 31 and 40 years, two within 41-50 years, seven between 51 and 60 years and 10 were above 60 years old.

This is the lowest number of deaths in a single day over the last 46 days. Earlier on 1 August, exactly 21 people died of the respiratory disease.

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,823 and the death rate stands at 1.41 percent, the press release also said.

In the last 24 hours, 1615 people were tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country now stands at 3, 42,671.

The current positivity rate is 12.09 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 19.36 percent.

Meanwhile, 2,375 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours till Wednesday. The total number of recovery stands at 247,969 and the recovery rate at 72.36 percent.

Since the first case was identified on 8 March in the country, as many as 342,671 people have been infected so far and 4,823 people have died of the respiratory disease.

Of the deceased, 50.32 percent was above 60 years old while 27.22 percent was between 51 and 60 years.

The number of doctors who died of Covid-19 infections stood at 87, according to the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).









On Wednesday, in a press release, the BMA said some 2,762 doctors, 1,953 nurses and around 3,248 other health workers had been infected with the virus since March 8 to September 16 taking the total number to 7,963.





