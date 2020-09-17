Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

‘Khichuri’ management training nothing unusual, says Minister and slams journos

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Criticising journalists for a report on government officials' proposed foreign tour to learn how to cook 'khichuri' under a mid-day meal programme for primary students, State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Wednesday this is not an issue to raise a hue and cry.
There are some BNP-Jamaat men in journalism as they try to embarrass the government by presenting different negative news, he added.
 "This cannot be an issue to raise a hue and cry.  The positive results of any work come from experiences. I also went to Kerala, India to learn about the food management of school children," he said.
The State Minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday.
"The foreign training was recommended considering    the necessity of a positive outcome which is just a proposal, not finalised yet," Hossain said.   
The State Minister said there was a proposal to send 500 officials and now two teams consisting of 20 to 30 or 7 to 14 have been advised for the foreign visit.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
TIB blames public procurement procedure for govt sector sleaze
21 more die from Covid-19 in 24 hrs
‘Khichuri’ management training nothing unusual, says Minister and slams journos
All transport open
Boro procurement misses target again
Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain new PSC Chair
Hasina greets Suga


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft