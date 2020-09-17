

Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain new PSC Chair

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the public administration ministry announced that the former senior secretary's appointment was made by the president on condition of suspending his post-retirement leave and benefits.









Sohrab will remain in the post for a term of five years from the date of his appointment or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever occurs first.

The former education secretary is replacing Muhammad Sadiq, whose tenure is set to run out on Sept 17. -bdnews24.com



