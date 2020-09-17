Hasina greets Suga





premier.

"On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations on Your Excellency's appointment as the Prime Minister of Japan," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the Prime Minister extended the warmest greetings to the new Japanese premier in a congratulatory message.

"Your (Yoshihide Suga) election is the testimony of your dynamic leadership, tenacity, and trust by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the people of Japan," she said.

The Prime Minister said, "The people of Bangladesh join the friendly people of Japan at this august moment to appraise your pledges in keeping a good balance between fighting the coronavirus pandemic and promoting economic activities.

"The people of Bangladesh also values to carry out your visionary policies relating to the welfare of the Japanese people, and positive gesture towards regional and international peace," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and Japan enjoy a trusted friendship and robust bilateral relations since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

"Particularly over the last decade, both of our governments came so closer under the auspices of a comprehensive strategic partnership to reinforce and enhance mutual development initiatives for the two peoples," she said.



















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday extended the warmest greetings to the new Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Japan and said Bangladesh is looking forward to working in a closer tie with the new Japanesepremier."On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations on Your Excellency's appointment as the Prime Minister of Japan," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the Prime Minister extended the warmest greetings to the new Japanese premier in a congratulatory message."Your (Yoshihide Suga) election is the testimony of your dynamic leadership, tenacity, and trust by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the people of Japan," she said.The Prime Minister said, "The people of Bangladesh join the friendly people of Japan at this august moment to appraise your pledges in keeping a good balance between fighting the coronavirus pandemic and promoting economic activities."The people of Bangladesh also values to carry out your visionary policies relating to the welfare of the Japanese people, and positive gesture towards regional and international peace," she said.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and Japan enjoy a trusted friendship and robust bilateral relations since Bangladesh's independence in 1971."Particularly over the last decade, both of our governments came so closer under the auspices of a comprehensive strategic partnership to reinforce and enhance mutual development initiatives for the two peoples," she said.