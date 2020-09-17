Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
Home Front Page

Controversial Cox’s Bazar SP gets prize posting

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

ABM Masud Hossain, Superintendent of Police, Cox's Bazar, mysteriously clinched a prize posting as Superintendent of Police of Rajshahi district hot on the heels of the plea of Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, sister of slain Maj (retd) Sinha, to make the controversial SP an accused in the sensational murder case.
The Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. According to the notification, SP Masud has been transferred to Rajshahi while Jhenidah Police Superintendent    Md Hasanuzzaman was made SP of Cox's Bazar.
The high-level probe body formed by the Home Ministry also found that SP Masud Hossain had tried to divert the killing incident to another direction.
"Masud Hossain was also aware of the plot of a Yaba and Marijuana drama after shooting Sinha at the check post. As the head of a district police, he cannot avoid the responsibility of such disgraceful acts by the law enforcement agency even after shooting a retired army man dead," reads the probe report.
"His role after the incident was not professional and he also had tried to save the accused even after the brutal incident."
The name of SP Masud Hossain came into discussion following a leaked telephone conversation with suspended Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das after the killing of retired Army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan on the night of July 31.
"Masud has even written to the Cox's Bazar Jail authorities to provide the main accused OC Pradeep and Inspector Liakat with a division facility in the prison," said plaintiff's lawyer Md Mostafa.
"SP Masud has used his official power in favour of the accused," alleged the lawyer.
Sharmin, sister of slain Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, appealed to a Cox's Bazar court to include SP Masud in the list of the accused in the murder case. But Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farha rejected the petition hours after it had been filed.
Proper action must be taken against SP ABM Masud Hossain, who spoke to the media in defence of the police role in the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha of the Bangladesh Army, instead of rewarding him by appointing him as head of the divisional police from the head of the district police, insiders said.
Meanwhile, Home Ministry has transferred ABM Masud Hossain to Rajshahi district though the probe body formed by the Ministry also found the SP had tried to save the accused even after the brutal incident.
Sinha was shot dead by police at Shamlapur Check Post in Himchhari area of Cox's Bazar on Marine Drive on the night of July 31 on his way back to Nilima Resort.




Of the four other officials, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandkar Lutful Kabir has been shifted to Gazipur while Special Branch DIG M Masudur Rahman was made Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner, DMP DC Muntasirul Islam was made Jhenidah SP and Rajshahi SP M Shahidullah has been made DC at the DMP Headquarters.


