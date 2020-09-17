Video
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 38
l 21 more die, total 4,823
l 1,615 newly infected, total 3,42,671
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 13,360
World
l Total active cases - 7,261,742
l Total deaths - 940,016
l Recovery- 21,567,042
