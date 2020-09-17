TCB to sell onion online

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB will sell onion online as well as through dealers to cool down prices of the root vegetable which shot up on the back of a ban on exports by India.

The government made the decision to sell onion on the e-commerce platforms considering a staffing shortage at the corporation, Commerce

Minister Tipu Munshi said at a news conference at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"We really hope to sell 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of onion at fair prices through e-commerce," he said.

TCB dealers began selling onion at Tk 30 per kg on Sep 13. One customer is allowed to buy 2 kg onion from the dealers.

-bdnews24.com






