Shahed pleads innocence





An accused of 60 criminal cases, Shahed made the submission while giving his self-defence statements against the statements given by 10 prosecution witnesses before the tribunal earlier.

After his statement, the tribunal fixed today (Thursday) for beginning the arguments in the case.

He gave the statement before Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Special tribunal of Dhaka.

The same tribunal framed charges against Shahed on August 27 in the case.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to flee the country on a boat.

He was later remanded in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test results and charging patients unfairly for testing and treatment.

On July 19, a team of DB found Shahed's private car in front of a house in Sector-11, in the city's Uttara Paschim area.









They seized a pistol with a round of bullet from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him.

DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam on July 30 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, showing 13 people as prosecution witnesses.



Mohammad Shahed chairman of Regent Group claimed himself innocent in his defence statement on Wednesday before a Dhaka court in an arms case.An accused of 60 criminal cases, Shahed made the submission while giving his self-defence statements against the statements given by 10 prosecution witnesses before the tribunal earlier.After his statement, the tribunal fixed today (Thursday) for beginning the arguments in the case.He gave the statement before Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Special tribunal of Dhaka.The same tribunal framed charges against Shahed on August 27 in the case.Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to flee the country on a boat.He was later remanded in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test results and charging patients unfairly for testing and treatment.On July 19, a team of DB found Shahed's private car in front of a house in Sector-11, in the city's Uttara Paschim area.They seized a pistol with a round of bullet from the car and later a case under the Arms Act was filed against him.DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam on July 30 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, showing 13 people as prosecution witnesses.