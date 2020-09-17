Minister Enamur’s mother dies

Shiriya Khanam, mother of State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, was laid to rest at Talbagh graveyard in Savar following her Namaz-e-Janaza after Esha prayer on Wednesday.

She died due to old-age complications at a hospital in the city. She was 84.

She left three sons, two daughters and many relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.

The State Minister has sought prayer for her departed soul. Food Minister Shadhon Chandra Mujumder, MP, expressed deep shocked at the death of Enamur's mother.





