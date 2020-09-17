iFarmer inks MoU with Prabhati

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between iFarmer and Prabhati Insurance Company Ltd. on Wednesday, a press release said.

To ensure a smooth production process and provide maximum support to the farmers Prabhati Insurance Company Ltd. joined hands with iFarmer. Farmers are constantly facing various problems in getting their hands on various agricultural equipment and production materials and in supplying their produce.

iFarmer is the first digital agriculture platform of the country, founded in 2018, focused on linking interested sponsors with farmers to support livestock, fish, vegetables & fruits farming while promoting inclusive growth in livestock and agriculture.