Damage suit filed against Dhaka Range SP Ziaul





Businessman Zakir Hossain Chowdhury filed the case with the court of Dhaka's First Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattacharya.

The court fixed October 15 for return of the summon.

According to the case statement, Zakir's brother Bachchu Hossain worked at a bakery shop in Gopalganj. Sadar Police Station OC Monirul Islam and SI Golam Kibria used to go to his shop and took things from there without paying bill.

On May 7, police source Probal Biswas took tea there. Soon after leaving the shop, he returned again and told Bachchu that he had left a bag with over Tk1.65 lakh.

As Bachchu denied seeing any bag in the shop, SI Golam Kibria took Bachchu to the police station and beat him up mercilessly. He later, released Bachchu after taking his sign on a blank paper.

Bachchu was then admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. Being released from hospital on May 16, Bachchu filed a petition to the Police Headquarters seeking justice. Then Ziaul Haque had been assigned to investigate the matter.

In the investigation report, SP Ziaul mentioned that no proof of the allegation was found.















