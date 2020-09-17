

Fabrizio Hochschild, special adviser to the UNSG for the commemoration















Fabrizio Hochschild, special adviser to the UNSG for the commemoration of the United Nations' 75th anniversary and MA Kashem, chair of board of trustees of North South University (NSU) were present as special guests in the inaugural session of a two-day long international webinar titled 'The UN in Times of People's Needs: Rethinking Multilateralism', jointly organised by Center for Peace Studies, NSU and United Nations in Bangladesh on Wednesday. photo : courtesy