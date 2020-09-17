Video
One new dengue case reported

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

One new case was reported in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Two dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in the capital. Some 441 people were diagnosed with dengue across the country since the beginning of this year.
Among them, 438 have recovered, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.   -UNB


