State Minister for Shipping C-19 infected

"His test report came positive," Shipping Ministry's Senior Information Officer Md Jahangir Alam Khan said this correspondent on Wednesday.

The state minister is currently in isolation at his home, Khan said.

Health authorities on Wednesday announced 21 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, pushing up the death tally to 4,823. -UNB















Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the state minister for shipping, has been diagnosed with coronavirus."His test report came positive," Shipping Ministry's Senior Information Officer Md Jahangir Alam Khan said this correspondent on Wednesday.The state minister is currently in isolation at his home, Khan said.Health authorities on Wednesday announced 21 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, pushing up the death tally to 4,823. -UNB