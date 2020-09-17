Counterfeit and poor quality cosmetics





More or less, everyone needs to use cosmetics for different reason. Cosmetics used for skin protection and special care in different seasons must be standard. Otherwise there are severe side effects on the body and skin. People use cosmetics like oil, soap, shampoo, henna, lipstick, nail polish, creams, various kinds of lotions and body sprays etc from different local and foreign companies. But some unscrupulous traders are marketing counterfeit and substandard cosmetics. They are taking profits as well as pushing the users to face various losses.



The names and logos of various reputed companies from home and abroad are used in these cosmetic products without following the required ingredients and acceptable proportion. In addition to selling sidewalks, these adulterated and counterfeit goods are being supplied to small shops in the local market. These cosmetics are causing financial loss to the general consumers as well as severe damage to the skin. Hair loss, itching, scarring of the skin on the face, hands and feet, as well as the use of counterfeit cosmetics can cause serious diseases such as skin cancer. Children are in grave danger.











We need to ensure regular monitoring where the products are made. And strict law should be implemented to those unscrupulous traders. The law enforcers must rebuke. They should get exemplary punishment

Abu Faruk

