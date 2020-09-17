

The imperialist globalization



The age that is being identified as the age of globalization is the globalization of imperialist and capitalist nations. The goal of this globalization is to invest formaking as much profit as possible and to establish overwhelming dominance in the disguise of free movement. When there are any obstacles in the free movement of investments and dominance in the countries, the guardians of the capitalist nations with imperialist flavors do not hesitate to apply conspiracy theories to remove those obstacles.



Astonishing advances in science and technology have taken place at this time. Virtually the 'technological revolution' has taken place and surprised us. But the control of technology in the whole capitalist world is now in the hands of the owners. The aggressive characters of profiteering capitalist nations are constantly changing for the purpose of controlling the world market in the face of violent greed.



In the present age of globalization, capitalism and imperialism are the two sides of a coin. Imperialism is seemingly successful in self-defense through technological revolution, new world situation and new strategies, but it never gets rid of fatal viruses. Naturally, aggressive movements of the capitalist and imperialist nations have not changed; rather their aggressions have been more naked and more violent, headed for the developing nations. Imperialist investments have tended to undermine the idea of a nation-state in order to ensure free movement around the world. However, it was capitalism that integrated the concept of nation-state in the process of its development.



The protest movement of various features against imperialist globalization is constantly expanding. The organized protests and rallies against such theories are on the rise, but in the imperialist globalization the roots of the process of creating a group of selfish, ideological, valueless mechanical people have gone very deep. The human architects, who are needed to create a just society, will be people who are rich in values and social thought above individualism.



The present globalization is teaching the young generation that ideology, doctrine, society, struggle are just words. The real thing is, 'think for you'. The infallible message of capitalism is, "dream for you and not for the country or society'.All the values are being pushed back in this rat race of competition. Empathy, brotherhood and solidarity are being ignored in large extents. In our society and other societies as well, 'Friendship Day' is celebrated. But, it is seen that if one gets a few marks less in an important test than the closest friend, he/she will assume that he/she has lost the competition to a friend. Even in such cases, depressive suicides are on the rise among teenagers.



In every society, crime is on the rise; selfishness is on the rise; accountability is fading. Children do not want to spend time with their parents. A great number of old age homes for elderly parents are increasing in most of the western countries and the developing countries as well. Grandparents are becoming unnecessary for grandchildren in financially well-off families. In such families, TV, internet and video games are the companions of the difficult childhood life. Freedom of thought and individuality are being lost. Meanwhile, children and adolescents of a large section of a society are being deprived of the entire opportunity of human development through hunger, poverty and deprivation. The discussion depicts the very true picture in the developed and developing societies, alike.



In conclusion, imperialist globalization has turned into a 'terrible unjust inconsistent development'. The wealth of 356 large capitalists in the world is more than the combined annual GDP of 45% of the world's people or the wealth of 2.3 billion people. The people, who justify this inequality, are very hypocritical (double-faced) and inhumane. I can infer that this process of globalization has led to severe inequality. This reality is true in both developed and developing countries and among the rich and poor of all countries. The young generation in particular is being influenced by various influential media to create a non-ideological, selfish, and robot-like society. Therefore, the present globalization is polluting the level of ideologies and values of the young people inthe developed and developing societies.

Dr Md MomtazurRahman is a Professor and Chairman, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUBAT-International University of Business Agriculture and Technology

















