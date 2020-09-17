Video
Relief items distributed at Dighinala

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Sept 16: Members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday distributed relief materials among poor people in Dighinala Upazila of the district from their own ration.
An army team from Dighinala Army Zone went to the houses of poor people in remote areas of the upazila and distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt.
They also urged people to follow the government instructions and maintain health advice properly.


