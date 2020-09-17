37 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists





COX'S BAZAR: Three persons were arrested with 74,000 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 60,000 yaba tablets from Ukhia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Mamun, 26, a resident of Bangbari Village in Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur.

BGB-34 Deputy Director Md Tajimul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of Amtoli BOP conducted a drive in Purba Dargarbeel Village in the morning and arrested Mamun along with yaba tablets.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Marzina Akhter said a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection.

On the other hand, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested two men along with 14,000 yaba tablets from Pennapara area under Teknaf PS in the district on Monday afternoon.

The detainees are Md Amin, 21, and Sona Mia, 35.

BCG members recovered cash Tk 23,125 from their possessions and seized a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

BCG Media Officer Lt Commander BNM Hayat Ibna Siddique confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 24 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained 23 people while taking drugs in the upazila on Tuesday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 23 drug addicts red-handed during drives in Bagzana High School Field and Purboramchandrapur areas of the upazila from Tuesday evening to 9pm.

The detainees were handed over to the Panchbibi PS after filing of cases under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with 251 bottles of phensedyl from Nawda Amtali area in the upazila on Monday night.

Arrested Mamunur Rashid, 48, is the son of Motior Rahman of Debkhanda Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said, acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl and cash Tk 1,700.

NAOGAON: Four persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Porsha upazilas of the district in two days.

RAB members detained two persons along with 26 kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Swapon, 48, a resident Deush Village in Brahmanpara Upazila of Cumilla, and Amir Hossain, 38, of Mondobag Village in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force stopped a pick-up van in Barunkandi Bypass area at night, recovered the hemp searching the vehicle and detained them.

Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Official ASP ATM Mainul Islam said the RAB, later, handed them over to Naogaon Sadar PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

On the other hand, police arrested two drug dealers along with 90 bottles of phensedyl near a local primary school in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Mokbul Hossen Dholu, 35, son of late Mostofa, and Monirul Islam Moni, 25, son of late Ful Mohammad of Kanshroil Village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shital Kumar raided the said area and arrested the two with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them, and they were sent to jail on Tuesday, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a youth along with 260 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Abdul Alim, 25, is the son of Abdul Kalam of Khilpara Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of RAB raided Dakkhin Khilpara area at night and arrested him with the yaba.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Three men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

RAB members, in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 367.5 litres of wine and 220 grams of heroin from Sadar and Godagari upazilas on Monday night.

The arrested are Milon Gazi, 34, son of Abul Hossen, and Ratan Ali, 21, son of late Jamshed Ali.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force raided Dasmary area under Motihar PS in the city about 8:30pm and arrested Milon Gazi with 367.5 litres of local wine.

Another RAB team arrested Ratan Ali with 220 grams of heroin after raiding Matikata area in Godagari Upazila.

Later, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the respective PSs in these connections.

On the other hand, police arrested a man with 1,600 yaba tablets from Shiroil Bus Stand area under Boalia PS in the city on Sunday.

The arrested person is Mantu Mia, 55, son of late Sazeman Ali, a resident of Biswanathpur Munshitala Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Mantu was a listed drug trader. He used to trade drug in disguise of day-labourer.

On information, a team of police conducted a drive in Shiroil Bus Stand area at around 11am, and arrested him with yaba tablets worth about Tk 4,80,000 red-handed.

Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB-14 arrested a drug trader along with 420 yaba tablets and a mobile phone set from Gudu Market area in Betbari Village under Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Arrested Humayun Kabir, 25, is the son of late Yusuf of Kaikharsala Village under Ghatail Upazila of Tangail District.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area at 4:50pm and arrested Humayun Kabir with the yaba, said Senior ASP and RAB-14 Media Officer Md Tafiqul Alam.

After interrogation, the arrested was handed over to Fulbaria PS.

A case was lodged in this connection.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a drug trader with 150 yaba tablets from Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Shamim Hossain, 30, a listed drug trader in the upazila.

Police sources said the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chapilapara Village under Buroil Union in the evening and arrested Shamim Hossain.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nandigram PS in this connection.















A total of 37 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Bogura, in four days.COX'S BAZAR: Three persons were arrested with 74,000 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of the district in two days.Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 60,000 yaba tablets from Ukhia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The arrested person is Mamun, 26, a resident of Bangbari Village in Madarganj Upazila of Jamalpur.BGB-34 Deputy Director Md Tajimul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of Amtoli BOP conducted a drive in Purba Dargarbeel Village in the morning and arrested Mamun along with yaba tablets.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Marzina Akhter said a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection.On the other hand, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested two men along with 14,000 yaba tablets from Pennapara area under Teknaf PS in the district on Monday afternoon.The detainees are Md Amin, 21, and Sona Mia, 35.BCG members recovered cash Tk 23,125 from their possessions and seized a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.BCG Media Officer Lt Commander BNM Hayat Ibna Siddique confirmed the matter.JOYPURHAT: A total of 24 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi Upazila of the district in two days.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained 23 people while taking drugs in the upazila on Tuesday night.Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 23 drug addicts red-handed during drives in Bagzana High School Field and Purboramchandrapur areas of the upazila from Tuesday evening to 9pm.The detainees were handed over to the Panchbibi PS after filing of cases under the Narcotics Control Act.RAB members, in another drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with 251 bottles of phensedyl from Nawda Amtali area in the upazila on Monday night.Arrested Mamunur Rashid, 48, is the son of Motior Rahman of Debkhanda Village in the upazila.RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said, acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl and cash Tk 1,700.NAOGAON: Four persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Porsha upazilas of the district in two days.RAB members detained two persons along with 26 kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday night.The arrested persons are Swapon, 48, a resident Deush Village in Brahmanpara Upazila of Cumilla, and Amir Hossain, 38, of Mondobag Village in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria.RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force stopped a pick-up van in Barunkandi Bypass area at night, recovered the hemp searching the vehicle and detained them.Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Official ASP ATM Mainul Islam said the RAB, later, handed them over to Naogaon Sadar PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.On the other hand, police arrested two drug dealers along with 90 bottles of phensedyl near a local primary school in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday night.The arrested are Mokbul Hossen Dholu, 35, son of late Mostofa, and Monirul Islam Moni, 25, son of late Ful Mohammad of Kanshroil Village under Gomostapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shital Kumar raided the said area and arrested the two with the phensedyl.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them, and they were sent to jail on Tuesday, the OC added.KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a youth along with 260 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.Arrested Abdul Alim, 25, is the son of Abdul Kalam of Khilpara Village in the upazila.Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of RAB raided Dakkhin Khilpara area at night and arrested him with the yaba.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.RAJSHAHI: Three men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.RAB members, in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 367.5 litres of wine and 220 grams of heroin from Sadar and Godagari upazilas on Monday night.The arrested are Milon Gazi, 34, son of Abul Hossen, and Ratan Ali, 21, son of late Jamshed Ali.RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force raided Dasmary area under Motihar PS in the city about 8:30pm and arrested Milon Gazi with 367.5 litres of local wine.Another RAB team arrested Ratan Ali with 220 grams of heroin after raiding Matikata area in Godagari Upazila.Later, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the respective PSs in these connections.On the other hand, police arrested a man with 1,600 yaba tablets from Shiroil Bus Stand area under Boalia PS in the city on Sunday.The arrested person is Mantu Mia, 55, son of late Sazeman Ali, a resident of Biswanathpur Munshitala Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.Police sources said Mantu was a listed drug trader. He used to trade drug in disguise of day-labourer.On information, a team of police conducted a drive in Shiroil Bus Stand area at around 11am, and arrested him with yaba tablets worth about Tk 4,80,000 red-handed.Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed the incident.MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB-14 arrested a drug trader along with 420 yaba tablets and a mobile phone set from Gudu Market area in Betbari Village under Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.Arrested Humayun Kabir, 25, is the son of late Yusuf of Kaikharsala Village under Ghatail Upazila of Tangail District.Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area at 4:50pm and arrested Humayun Kabir with the yaba, said Senior ASP and RAB-14 Media Officer Md Tafiqul Alam.After interrogation, the arrested was handed over to Fulbaria PS.A case was lodged in this connection.NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a drug trader with 150 yaba tablets from Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday.The arrested person is Shamim Hossain, 30, a listed drug trader in the upazila.Police sources said the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chapilapara Village under Buroil Union in the evening and arrested Shamim Hossain.A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Nandigram PS in this connection.