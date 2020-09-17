Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Boro procurement target in Bogura not achieved

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Akhtaruzzaman

BOGURA, Sept 16: Boro paddy and rice procurement targets were not achieved in the district even in the 15-day period extended by the government. The last date for the procurement ended on September 15.
The drive that began on April 26 originally ended on August 31. Later it was extended for 15 days.
Stern action would be taken against those contracted millers who failed to supply rice to government godowns as per the target, warned District Food Controller Saiful Islam.
The paddy procurement target in Bogura was 34,866 metric tons. But for higher prices than the government rates in the market, farmers sold out paddy to millers and wholesalers. As a result, the Food Department did not achieve the expected target.
President of Kahaloo Rice Mills Owners Association in Bogura Md Ali Ahmed said, many rice mills owners had signed deals with the government for protecting their licences. Many have fulfilled the conditions of the deals by husking rice from coarse paddy after purchasing from Rangpur. Many millers planned to purchase paddy at cheaper rates from the dull market. But their plan got bogged down as the market did not fall.
He said coarse paddy was grown poorly in Bogura. Those who purchased coarse paddy early have failed to supply rice to government godowns.
Many contracted millers of the total 1,960 auto and husking mills have failed to supply rice. The rice procurement target was 71,868 MT, but only 41,500 MT were bought.
President of District Rice Mills Owners Association Aminul Islam said, most of the contracted millers thought that the paddy prices would fall in the market, and then they would purchase. But their thinking was wrong.
On behalf of the district association, the upazila presidents of rice mills owners association were asked to purchase paddy with the arrival of Boro. But they did not pay heed to it.
He demanded more 15 days for the millers to meet the government targets and overcome the crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed at Dighinala
Paikgachha-Kopilmuni-Koyra Crab Association formed a human chain
37 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists
A media mobilisation programme with journalists o
Boro procurement target in Bogura not achieved
A good number of fish is being caught because of recession of water
Two murdered in two districts
36 more people contract corona


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft