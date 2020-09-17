Boro procurement target in Bogura not achieved





The drive that began on April 26 originally ended on August 31. Later it was extended for 15 days.

Stern action would be taken against those contracted millers who failed to supply rice to government godowns as per the target, warned District Food Controller Saiful Islam.

The paddy procurement target in Bogura was 34,866 metric tons. But for higher prices than the government rates in the market, farmers sold out paddy to millers and wholesalers. As a result, the Food Department did not achieve the expected target.

President of Kahaloo Rice Mills Owners Association in Bogura Md Ali Ahmed said, many rice mills owners had signed deals with the government for protecting their licences. Many have fulfilled the conditions of the deals by husking rice from coarse paddy after purchasing from Rangpur. Many millers planned to purchase paddy at cheaper rates from the dull market. But their plan got bogged down as the market did not fall.

He said coarse paddy was grown poorly in Bogura. Those who purchased coarse paddy early have failed to supply rice to government godowns.

Many contracted millers of the total 1,960 auto and husking mills have failed to supply rice. The rice procurement target was 71,868 MT, but only 41,500 MT were bought.

President of District Rice Mills Owners Association Aminul Islam said, most of the contracted millers thought that the paddy prices would fall in the market, and then they would purchase. But their thinking was wrong.

On behalf of the district association, the upazila presidents of rice mills owners association were asked to purchase paddy with the arrival of Boro. But they did not pay heed to it.

He demanded more 15 days for the millers to meet the government targets and overcome the crisis.















