Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Rajshahi, in two days. 
RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws for dowry in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Nayan Tara, 23, was the wife of a Maldives expatriate Ali Hossen of Majher Char area under Chandpur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Nayan Tara's father-in-law Moktar Hossen had been pressing her for Tk 10,000. As she refused to bring the money from her father's house, the in-laws' family members hacked her indiscriminately about 10pm, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks, said police sources.
However, Nayan's in-laws went into hiding after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Lutfar Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, the reason behind death will be known after getting the autopsy report.
RAJSHAHI: A man allegedly chopped his father to death in Dhuroil Chhotabeel area at Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Azim Uddin, 48, was a resident of the area.
His neighbour Abdus Sattar, 46, was injured as he tried to save him. He was given first aid.
Police and locals said Azim Uddin married twice, and lived with his second wife Bilkis Begum separately. On Monday morning, his first wife Baby and two sons Rakibul Islam and Hasibul Islam grabbed his betel leaf orchard and started to work there.
Hearing the news, Azim Uddin went there and started a fracas with them. At one stage, Hasibul chopped his father with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Mohanpur PS OC Mostak Ahmed said they recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police are trying to nab the alleged killers, and a murder case was filed against them in this connection, the OC added.


