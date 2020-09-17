Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
latest
Home Countryside

36 more people contract corona

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

At least 36 more people have contracted coronavirus in three districts - Thakurgaon, Bagerhat and Barishal, in two days.
THAKURGAON: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,032 here.
Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.
He said, out of the infected, six are in Sadar and Baliadangi upazilas each, and one in Pirganj and Horipur upazilas each.
He also said, out of the infected, 20 died so far in the district.
BAGERHAT: A total of 11 more people contracted corona in last 24 hours in the district, taking the total virus cases to 899 here. District health department confirmed the information on Tuesday. Out of the infected, 20 died of the disease in the district.
CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir said, out of the infected, four are in Sharankhola, three each in Sadar and Fakirhat, and one in Chitalmari upazilas.
BARISHAL: The city has now turned into a hotspot of Covid-19. Eleven people have been infected with the virus in the district till Monday noon. Out of that eight are in the city.
A total of 3,347 people were infected, and out of them 2,888 recovered.
Out of the infected in Barishal, about 80 per cent are in city area.
In Barishal Division, the number of infected is 7,997, and out of that 6,720 recovered and 166 died.




Though the numbers of infected and dead are high in the city, but bindings about wearing mask and social distancing were hardly found.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed at Dighinala
Paikgachha-Kopilmuni-Koyra Crab Association formed a human chain
37 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists
A media mobilisation programme with journalists o
Boro procurement target in Bogura not achieved
A good number of fish is being caught because of recession of water
Two murdered in two districts
36 more people contract corona


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft