36 more people contract corona





THAKURGAON: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,032 here.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

He said, out of the infected, six are in Sadar and Baliadangi upazilas each, and one in Pirganj and Horipur upazilas each.

He also said, out of the infected, 20 died so far in the district.

BAGERHAT: A total of 11 more people contracted corona in last 24 hours in the district, taking the total virus cases to 899 here. District health department confirmed the information on Tuesday. Out of the infected, 20 died of the disease in the district.

CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir said, out of the infected, four are in Sharankhola, three each in Sadar and Fakirhat, and one in Chitalmari upazilas.

BARISHAL: The city has now turned into a hotspot of Covid-19. Eleven people have been infected with the virus in the district till Monday noon. Out of that eight are in the city.

A total of 3,347 people were infected, and out of them 2,888 recovered.

Out of the infected in Barishal, about 80 per cent are in city area.

In Barishal Division, the number of infected is 7,997, and out of that 6,720 recovered and 166 died.









Though the numbers of infected and dead are high in the city, but bindings about wearing mask and social distancing were hardly found.





