Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on tourism in Gaibandha held

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA Sept 16: Speakers at a workshop said many historical and archaeological sites of the district and natural scenery can attract the tourists.
 'There is the vast potentiality to flourish Gaibandha district in tourism sector if the tourism-related works are done properly', they said.
They made the observations while addressing a workshop jointly organised by the district administration and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here on Tuesday afternoon with DC Abdul Matin in the chair.
State Minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahabub Ali addressed the workshop as chief guest.
Additional Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of BTB Jabed Ahmed made a presentation on the mission, vision, and objectives of the BTB Through multimedia projector.
Moderated by Director of BTB Abu Taher Muhammad Zaber, the function was also addressed among others by Gobindaganj UNO Ramkrishna Barmon, Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Secretary of Gaibandha Press Club Abu Jafar Sabu, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton and Additional SP Abu Khayer as panel discussants.
A number of participants including Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Palashbari Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury and Fulchhari UNO Abu Raihan Dolon also took part in the open discussion session.
The speakers emphasised preserving the archaeological and historical sites of the district aimed at attracting those to the tourists and the next generation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief items distributed at Dighinala
Paikgachha-Kopilmuni-Koyra Crab Association formed a human chain
37 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists
A media mobilisation programme with journalists o
Boro procurement target in Bogura not achieved
A good number of fish is being caught because of recession of water
Two murdered in two districts
36 more people contract corona


Latest News
Border killings, drug smuggling to dominate BGB-BSF talks
Govt to consider duty cut on onion import, says Finance Minister
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt
Bangladesh to send workers to 6 more countries
No onion-loaded trucks enter Bangladesh as Indian customs deny permission
SAARC Finance Ministers informal meeting held
Saif tests positive for coronavirus for second time
BCB positively waiting for Sri Lanka’s reply
Most Read News
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19
Bangladesh economy relatively in good shape : PM
Cox's Bazar SP among 6 six officials transferred
Country records lowest virus deaths since Aug 1
Rifat murder case verdict Sept 30
Ex-upazila BCL president among 3 held
Railways resume full services from today
Sohrab Hossain appointed as PSC chairman
UN chief urges nations to stop construction of coal power plants
Erdogan hails Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft