Workshop on tourism in Gaibandha held





'There is the vast potentiality to flourish Gaibandha district in tourism sector if the tourism-related works are done properly', they said.

They made the observations while addressing a workshop jointly organised by the district administration and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here on Tuesday afternoon with DC Abdul Matin in the chair.

State Minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahabub Ali addressed the workshop as chief guest.

Additional Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of BTB Jabed Ahmed made a presentation on the mission, vision, and objectives of the BTB Through multimedia projector.

Moderated by Director of BTB Abu Taher Muhammad Zaber, the function was also addressed among others by Gobindaganj UNO Ramkrishna Barmon, Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Secretary of Gaibandha Press Club Abu Jafar Sabu, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton and Additional SP Abu Khayer as panel discussants.

A number of participants including Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Palashbari Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury and Fulchhari UNO Abu Raihan Dolon also took part in the open discussion session.

The speakers emphasised preserving the archaeological and historical sites of the district aimed at attracting those to the tourists and the next generation.















