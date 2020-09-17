Video
Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a banker were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Barishal, in three days.
KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Oli Ullah, 10, a student of Azim Haji Darul Ulum Madrasa. He was the son of Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Nanasree Village in neighbouring Karimganj Upazila.
The madrasa sources said Oli had not been seen in the madrasa since Monday noon.
Later, locals spotted the floating body in a pond nearby the madrasa in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: Police recovered a banker's body from Zia Road area in the city on Sunday night.
Deceased M Hasanul Kabir Zakir, 45, hailed from Sonadanga area in Khulna. He was the assistant general manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Barishal Branch.
Bank sources said the deceased was placed under suspension a couple of days back. On Sunday, he returned to his house from Khulna, and went to the bank at noon. Later, he was found dead in his house at night.
Kotwali PS sources confirmed the incident saying that, the banker might have killed self by taking poison.


