Thursday, 17 September, 2020, 7:34 AM
Thousands of people suffer for lack of bridge over Shitalakshya

Published : Thursday, 17 September, 2020
Faisal Ahmed

Thousands of people suffer for lack of bridge over Shitalakshya

Thousands of people suffer for lack of bridge over Shitalakshya

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Sept 16: People of Sreepur and Kapasia upazilas in the district have been suffering for a long time for the lack of a bridge on the Shitalakshya River.
The river has disconnected Sreepur and Gosinga area of Kapasia.
The birthplace of Tajuddin Ahmad, one of the four National Leaders, is situated at Dardaria Village in Kapasia beside the river.
There have been remarkable developments in this village. Yet the waiting for a bridge at the connecting point of these two upazilas has been pending for about 50 years.
People of the upazilas said, governments only assure them but the assurances are not materialised. As a result, several lakh people have been suffering.
In the absence of the much-needed bridge, development works in these upazilas are facing setback.
Gosinga Union of Sreepur Upazila is located in the west bank of the river, and Rayed Union of Kapasia Upazila is located in the east bank. On various purposes, thousands of villagers of these unions commute between both banks regularly.
Besides, thousands of people of Kapasia Upazila serve at different factories in Sreepur Upazila. But the river has been a long hindrance for smooth communication.
A teacher of Bagher Bazaar High School in Gazipur Sadar Aminul Islam who lives at Rayed Village said he has to go to the school crossing the river. Only one bridge at the point can bring a revolutionary change here.
A small trader Joynal Abedin at Dardaria Bazaar said, only assurance has been made since the independence. If a bridge is built over Shitalakshya at the point, then the Mauna-Sreepur Road will be easily connected with Kishoreganj Road.
The bridge will also bring dynamism to the development in different villages including Dardaria Village.
A boatman Abdul Awal at Gosinga Ferry Ghat said every day thousands of people cross the river by boat. Sometimes, commuters' pressure goes up and then sufferings mount. Besides, the ferrying remains stopped at night.
Gosinga Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahjahan Sarker said, people of different villages in Kapasia Upazila maintain communication with Sreepur. The village economic activities take place centring Sreepur. Many students study at different educational institutions in Sreepur. But they have to face hassles including delay in attendance, caused by unavailability of ferry some times.
Rayed UP Chairman Shafiqul Islam Heron said factories are yet to grow in different areas of Kapasia Upazila. Locals mainly depend on agriculture. They cannot market their agro-products timely.
He also said if the bridge is built here, the communication hazard faced by people of the two upazilas will reduce. At the same time the communication with the capital Dhaka will be easy.




Kapasia Upazila Chairman Advocate Amanat Hossen Khan said local public representatives have been trying for a long time for constructing a bridge here.
Executive Engineer of Gazipur LGED Abdul Barek said a proposal has been sent to higher authorities for a bridge at that point. The work on the proposal is going on.


